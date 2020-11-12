Sarah Palin campaigns for GOP senators today across the metro Atlanta area

Here are the latest updates on election news in Georgia from Friday, Dec. 11.

ATLANTA — Joe Biden announced he will be here on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence visited yesterday to campaign for a rally in Augusta.

The high-profile visits signal how the Georgia Senate runoff races are beginning to take center stage.

Meanwhile, the various legal challenges against Georgia's election results have been seemingly taking a backseat for the moment to the Supreme Court lawsuit sought by Texas that President Donald Trump appears to be pinning his hopes on.

Georgia's response to that lawsuit, on why it should not be heard was due yesterday at 3 p.m.

However, the Supreme Court rejects the Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden's election victory.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

(Note: All times are Eastern)

6:45 p.m. | The Associated Press reports that the Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

The court’s order Friday was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. Get more information here.

5 p.m. | The Georgia Republican Party announced that on Thursday, December 17, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to travel to Columbus, Georgia for a "Defend the Majority Rally".

Following that appearance, Pence will travel to Macon, Georgia.

8:00 a.m. | Meanwhile, there are a few noteworthy things going on today:

Sarah Palin will be in Marietta and Gainesville today to campaign on behalf to support of the reelection of Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue in the January 5th, 2021 Senate runoffs.

DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections to Host virtual press conference as the state prepares for advance voting on Dec. 14 at noon.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, hoping to boost the Democratic candidates in the runoff elections, will host a rally at 10:30 a.m.

Things to note from yesterday: