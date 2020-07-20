Florida 2020 Primary Election Voter Guide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Bookmark this page for real-time county-by-county Florida election results.
Florida's Primary Election is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Florida is a closed primary election state, meaning only voters affiliated with a party may vote for their respective parties' candidates. That means only registered Democrats will have the opportunity to weigh in on who will face incumbent President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
Voters had until July 20 to register to vote in August's primary.
IMPORTANT DATES:
Last day to register to vote: July 20
Primary Election: Aug. 18
Early voting dates:
- Baker: Aug. 6 to Aug. 15
- Bradford: Aug. 3 to Aug. 16
- Clay: Aug. 6 to Aug. 15
- Columbia: Aug. 8 to Aug. 16
- Duval: Aug. 3 Aug. 16
- Nassau: Aug. 3 to Aug. 16
- Putnam: Aug. 4 to Aug. 15
- St. Johns: Aug. 6 Aug. 15
- Union: Aug. 8 to Aug. 15
BAKER
- Early voting dates: Aug. 6 to Aug. 15
- Early voting location: Supervisor of Elections Office, 32 N. 5th St., STE A, Macclenny, FL 32063
- Election Day: Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 904-259-6339
Representative in Congress, District 5:
- Albert Chester (D)
- LaShonda "LJ" Holloway (D)
- Al Lawson (D)
- Gary Adler (R)
- Roger Wagoner (R)
(Winners in each party advance to November)
State Senator, District 5:
- Jennifer Bradley (R)
- Jason G. Holifield (R)
Supervisor of Elections:
- Brittinie Johnson (R)
- Chris Milton (R)
County Commissioner, District 1:
- James "The Giant" Croft (R)
- Kenu Turk (R)
County Commissioner, District 5:
- Mark Hartley (R)
- Bobby Steele (R)
School Board Member, District 5:
- Justin "Gus" Burnham
- Amanda Rhoden Hodges
BRADFORD
- Early voting dates: Aug. 3 to Aug. 16
- Early voting location:
- Election Day: Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 904-966-6266
Representative in Congress, District 3:
- Adam Christensen (D)
- Philip Dodds (D)
- Tom Wells (D)
- Kat Cammack (R)
- Ryan D. Chamberlin (R)
- Todd Chase (R)
- Bill Engelbrecht (R)
- Joe Dallas Millado (R)
- Gavin Rollins (R)
- Judson Sapp (R)
- James St. George (R)
- David Theus (R)
- Amy Pope Wells (R)
State Senator, District 5:
- Jennifer Bradley (R)
- Jason G. Holifield (R)
Sheriff:
- Glen S. Gnann (R)
- Gordon Smith (R)
Supervisor of Elections:
- Amanda Seyfang (R)
- Shane Thornton (R)
Board of County Commissioners, District 5:
- Diane Andrews (R)
- Frank Durrance (R)
- Glenn Ritch (R)
School Board Member, District 4:
- Vivan Chappell
- Candace Cragg Osteen
CLAY
- Early voting dates: Aug. 6 to Aug. 15
- Early voting location: Click here
- Election Day: Aug. 18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 904-269-6350
Representative in Congress, District 3:
- Adam Christensen (D)
- Philip Dodds (D)
- Tom Wells (D)
- Kat Cammack (R)
- Ryan D. Chamberlin (R)
- Todd Chase (R)
- Bill Engelbrecht (R)
- Joe Dallas Millado (R)
- Gavin Rollins (R)
- Judson Sapp (R)
- James St. George (R)
- David Theus (R)
- Amy Pope Wells (R)
State Senator, District 5:
- Jennifer Bradley (R)
- Jason G. Holifield (R)
Clerk of Court:
- David Coughlin (R)
- Tara S. Green (R)
Sheriff:
- Ben Caroll (R)
- Michele Cook (R)
- Darryl R. Daniels (R)
- Harold "Hometown" Rutledge (R)
- Michael K. Taylor (R)
- Catherine Duran Webb (R)
Tax Collector:
- Diane Hutchings (R)
- Ronnie E. Robinson (R)
District Superintendent of Schools:
- David Broskie (R)
- Charlie Van Zant (R)
- Ann Wiggins (R)
State Committeeman:
- Ken Smallwood (R)
- Scotty Taylor (R)
School Board Member, District 2:
- Beth Clark
- Aaron Knowles
- Carol Studdard
School Board Member, District 4:
- Mary Bolla
- Rod Herring
Board of County Commissioners, District 3:
- Randy Knepper (R)
- James B. Renninger (R)
- Connie Thomas (R)
Board of County Commissioners, District 4:
- Betsy Sistrunk Condon (R)
- Belinda Johns Johnson (R)
Board of County Commissioners, District 5:
- Kristen Burke (R)
- Leslie Dougher (R)
COLUMBIA
- Early voting dates: Aug. 8 to Aug. 16
- Early voting location: Supervisor of Elections, 971 W. Duval St.
- Election Day: Aug. 18, find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 386-758-1026 ext 3105
State Senator, District 5:
- Jennifer Bradley (R)
- Jason G. Holifield (R)
Tax Collector:
- Kyle Keen (R)
- Marsha Moore (R)
- Amy Overstreet (R)
- Davie Parrish (LPF)
County Commissioner, District 1:
- Kyle M. Green
- Ron Williams
County Commissioner, District 3:
- Robby Hollingsworth
- Charles Keith
- Bucky Nash
- Jeffery Tyre
County Commissioner, District 5:
- Brandon Beil
- Tim Murphy
School Board, District 4:
- Keith Hudson
- Michael Jenkins
DUVAL
- Early voting dates: Aug. 3 to Aug. 16
- Early voting location: Supervisor of Elections, 105 E. Monroe St.
- Election Day: Aug. 18, find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 904-630-1414
Representative in Congress, District 4:
- Erick J. Aguilar (R)
- John H. Rutherford (R)
Representative in Congress, District 5:
- Albert Chester (D)
- LaShonda "L.J." Holloway (D)
- Al Lawson (D)
- Gary Adler (R)
- Roger Wagoner (R)
State Representative, District 12:
- Emmanuel Blimie (D)
- Spyros "Speed" Chialtas (D)
- Colin Ross McArthur (R)
- Clay Yarborough (R)
State Representative, District 13:
- Tracie Davis (D)
- Cynthia Smith (D)
State Representative, District 14:
- Kimberly Daniels (D)
- Angie Nixon (D)
State Representative, District 15:
- Jay McGovern (D)
- Tammyette Thomas (D)
City Council, District 4:
- Nicole Hamm (R)
- Kevin Carrico (R)
- Don Redman (R)
Neptune Beach City Council, Seat 3:
- Esther Byrd
- John Cauley
- Kerry Chin
Clerk of Court:
- Leon Jackson (R)
- Jody Phillips (R)
- Scott Wilson (R)
County Judge, Group 1:
- Isaac D. East
- Scott Mitchell
County Judge, Group 6:
- Rhonda Peoples Waters
- Erin Perry
School Board, District 1:
- Kelly Coker
- Kory Von Leue
- Lew Andrew Welge
School Board, District 3:
- Robert "Bob" Abene
- Christopher P. Guerrieri
- James C. Jacobs
- Cindy Pearson
School Board, District 5:
- Warren Anthony Jones
- Brenda Ann Jordan
School Board, District 7:
- Lori Hershey
- Matthew M. Schellenberg
- John Turner
State Committeewoman:
- Sharon B. Light (R)
- Karyn D. Morton (R)
- Rose Nettles (R)
- Ginger Soud (R)
- Judith B. Youngblood (R)
Precinct Committeeman, 204:
- Richard E. Dorman, Jr. (R)
- Andre Ferreira (R)
- Eric Sloan (R)
- John W. Thomas, Jr. (R)
Precinct Committeewoman, 206:
- Carol Brock (R)
- Jane Carr (R)
- Jane T. Cunningham (R)
- Candace Lautzenheiser (R)
- Karyn D. Morton (R)
- Debra A. Roberts (R)
- Laurie Sleffel (R)
Precinct Committeewoman, 305:
- Siobhan Christman (D)
- Kimberly Doctor (D)
- Kristan Palermo (D)
- Myra Rubinstein (D)
Precinct Committeewoman, 312:
- Thayla Gontrum (D)
- Mina Masody (D)
- Julie Spelman (D)
Precinct Committeewoman, 401:
- Brenda Taylor Black (R)
- Elizabeth Damato (R)
- Rebecca Damato (R)
Precinct Committeeman, 404:
- Mick Barr (R)
- Gary R. Dickinson (R)
- Bruce R. Duggar (R)
- John H. Hedquist (R)
- Mark W. Marchand (R)
Precinct Committeeman, 1407:
- Nathaniel L. Edwards (D)
- Daniel L. Henry (D)
- Mark Scaggs (D)
Precinct Committeewoman, 1408:
- Albrista Benwell-Brady (D)
- Heather Dixon (D)
- Cathy S. Heffernan (D)
- Cynthia Ganas (R)
- Vicki Renee Hand (R)
- Sharon B. Light (R)
- Kathy Stopyra (R)
- Carolyn Tucker (R)
NASSAU
- Early voting dates: Aug. 3 to Aug. 16
- Early voting location: Find your location
- Election Day: Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. find your precinct
- Sample ballot Democratic Party
- Sample ballot Republican Party
- Sample ballot No Party Affiliation
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 904-491-7500
Representative in Congress, District 4:
- Erick J. Aguilar (R)
- John H. Rutherford (R)
Superintendent of Schools:
- Dale P. Braddock (R)
- Kathy Knight Burns (R)
- Albert J. Wagner (R)
Supervisor of Elections:
- Janet H. Adkins (R)
- Stan Bethea (R)
- Justin M. Taylor (R)
County Commissioner, District 1:
- Danny Leeper (R)
- John Martin (R)
County Commissioner, District 3:
- Jeff Gray (R)
- Brent Lemond (R)
County Commissioner, District 5:
- Klynt A. Farmer (R)
- Charlie Gressman (R)
- Anthony P. Stamps (R)
Ocean Highway and Port Authority, District 1:
- Todd S. Ericksen (R)
- Miriam Rose Hill (R)
- Robert "Bob" Sturgess (R)
Ocean Highway and Port Authority, District 2:
- Joe Francis-Zimmerman (R)
- Danny Fullwood (R)
County Judge, Group 1:
- Jenny Higginbotham Barrett
- Jan Carver
- John Joseph Cascone
- Harrison Wesley Poole
School Board Member, District 4:
- Cynthia "Cindy" Grooms
- Russell L. Johnson
PUTNAM
- Early voting dates: Aug. 4 to Aug. 15
- Early voting location: Find your location
- Election Day: Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 386-329-0224
Representative in Congress, District 3:
- Adam Christensen (D)
- Philip Dodds (D)
- Tom Wells (D)
- Kat Cammack (R)
- Ryan D. Chamberlin (R)
- Todd Chase (R)
- Bill Engelbrecht (R)
- Joe Dallas Millado (R)
- Gavin Rollins (R)
- Judson Sapp (R)
- James St. George (R)
- David Theus (R)
- Amy Pope Wells (R)
Public Defender, 7th Judicial Circuit:
- George Burden (R)
- Anne Marie Gennusa (R)
- Matt Metz (R)
Clerk of Court:
- Kenny Downs (R)
- Doug McClure (R)
- Matt Reynolds (R)
Property Appraiser:
- Freddy Garrett (R)
- Tim Parker (R)
Board of County Commissioners, District 3:
- Rhonda Drackett (R)
- Larry Masters (R)
- Terry Turner (R)
Board of County Commissioners, District 5:
- Paul Adamczyk (R)
- Michael Barican (R)
- Buddy Goddard (R)
- Walton Pellicer II *R)
Circuit Judge, 7th Circuit, Group 6:
- Anna Handy (N/P)
- Mike Orfinger (N/P)
Circuit Judge, 7th Circuit, Group 14:
- Joan Anthony (N/P)
- Dan Hilbert (N/P)
- MaryEllen Osterndorf (N/P)
Circuit Judge, 7th Circuit, Group 27:
- Bryan Robert Rendzio (N/P)
- Alicia Washington (N/P)
Palatka City Commissioner, Group 3:
- Willie Jones (N/P)
- Allegra Kitchens (N/P)
- David Parsons (N/P)
ST. JOHNS
- Early voting dates: Aug. 6 Aug. 15
- Early voting location: Find your location
- Election Day: Aug. 18, find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 904-823-2249
Representative in Congress, District 4:
- Donna Deegan (D)
- Erick J. Aguilar (R)
- John H. Rutherford (R)
- Gary L. Koniz (WRI)
Representative in Congress, District 6:
- Clint Curtis (D)
- Richard Thripp (D)
- Michael Waltz (R)
- Alan Grayson (WRI)
- John G. "Gerry" Nolan (WRI)
State Senator, District 7:
- Heather Hunter (D)
- Travis J. Hutson (R)
- Richard Dembinsky (WRI)
State Representative, District 17:
- Dave Rodgers (D)
- Cyndi Stevenson (R)
State Representative, District 24:
- Adam Morley (D)
- Paul Renner (R)
State Attorney, 7th Judicial Circuit:
- R.J. Larizza (R)
- Don Dempsey (NPA)
Public Defender, 7th Judicial Circuit:
- George Burden (R)
- Anne Marie Gennusa (R)
- Matt Metz (R)
Sheriff:
- Rob Hardwick (R)
- Chris Strickland (R)
- Scott C. Boutwell (WRI)
Circuit Judge, 7th Circuit, Group 6:
- Anna Handy (N/P)
- Mike Orfinger (N/P)
Circuit Judge, 7th Circuit, Group 14:
- Joan Anthony (N/P)
- Dan Hilbert (N/P)
- MaryEllen Osterndorf (N/P)
Circuit Judge, 7th Circuit, Group 27:
- Bryan Robert Rendzio (N/P)
- Alicia Washington (N/P)
County Commissioner, District 1:
- Joe McAnarney (D)
- Jimmy Johns (R)
- Christian Whitehurst (R)
School Board Member, District 2:
- Anthony "Tony" Coleman (N/P)
- Nick Graham (N/P)
UNION
- Early voting dates: Aug. 8 to Aug. 15
- Early voting location: Supervisor of Elections Office, 175 W. Main St., Lake Butler
- Election Day: Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 386-496-2236
Representative in Congress, District 3:
- Adam Christensen (D)
- Philip Dodds (D)
- Tom Wells (D)
- Kat Cammack (R)
- Ryan D. Chamberlin (R)
- Todd Chase (R)
- Bill Engelbrecht (R)
- Joe Dallas Millado (R)
- Gavin Rollins (R)
- Judson Sapp (R)
- James St. George (R)
- David Theus (R)
- Amy Pope Wells (R)
State Senator, District 5:
- Jennifer Bradley (R)
- Jason G. Holifield (R)
Clerk of Court:
- Kellie Hendricks Connell (R)
- Regina Parrish (R)
County Commissioner, District 1:
- Wayne M Cox. (R)
- Ryan Perez (R)
- Kim Shatto (R)
School Board Member, District 2:
- Rebekah Elixson
- Russell B. Gordon
School Board Member, District 4:
- Sondra Hunt
- Becky Raulerson
Library Referendum:
- For the continued funding of the Union County Special Library District by taxation of up to one half (1/2) mill of ad valorem taxes
- Against the continued funding of the Union County Special Library District by taxation of up to one half (1/2) mill of ad valorem taxes