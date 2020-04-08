Final preparations made ahead of early voting in Clay County on Thursday

The county also has a website for tracking your mail-in ballot from when you requested it, to when it’s counted.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — You can see signs throughout Clay County that election season is right around the corner. Measures like social distancing, face masks that are in place throughout society will also be necessary at the polls.

The Clay County Supervisor of Elections office warehouse is stocked up and ready to send supplies to its seven early voting sites.

Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless says the pandemic is one of many reasons voting trends change.

“It does play a role but over the years we’ve seen that market increase in voting early,” Chambless said.

In a presidential election year, Chambless says 70 percent of voting happens before election day.

Thousands of masks and gloves will be available to election workers. Chambless says local stores including Hagan ACE Hardware and BJ’s Wholesale Club have helped stock their office with personal protective equipment and cleaning equipment.

Due to the pandemic, Chambless says his office will be about 50 workers short. Normally, Chambless has around 300 workers at his disposal.

Voters will be encouraged to wear masks and signs will be in place to encourage social distancing.

As early voting opens Thursday in the county, Chambless does not want voters to be discouraged to vote in person.

“I can ensure you that your early voting site is likely to be the cleanest location you go to that day,” Chambless said.

If you decide to skip the lines, there is still time to request a vote by mail. Chambless says 8,600 mail-in ballots have already been returned. He says election workers are trained to verify the votes.

“We go through a signature recognition course. We are taught how the beginning of a signature, the end of one, how the letters lean, all indicators of how you sign your name,” Chambless said.

The county also has a website for tracking your mail-in ballot from when you requested it, to when it’s counted.

If a voter is concerned about mail security, they can also drop it off in a bin during the early voting period.

“They can drop off their ballot in a secure bin inside the voting room. They can also drop it outside of the main office,” Chambless said.

Chambless says that if voters are worried about their vote, he encourages them to watch the public voting events listed on the elections website.

“You can see the dates and times for every single [election] event, those are open to the public if you feel concerned about the process, come and watch the process, or you can volunteer,” Chambless said. “We pride ourselves on being very transparent."

You can learn more about early voting at the Clay Supervisor of Elections website.