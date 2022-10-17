While Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, the state's early voting period begins Oct. 17.

ATLANTA — As the midterm election creeps closer and closer, with Election Day coming up soon on Nov. 8, Georgia's early voting period opens up on Monday for residents throughout the state.

Georgia voters will soon decide key statewide races -- including if incumbent Republican Brian Kemp will remain governor as he battles once again against Democrat Stacey Abrams for the seat. Libertarian Shane Hazel has also thrown his name in the hat.

Another notable contest on the ballot includes Georgia's U.S. Senate race. Football legend Herschel Walker won the GOP nomination. He will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock for a seat that has the potential to tilt the balance in Congress, setting up a high-stakes general election for the state and the country.

Voters can view a list of every early voting location throughout the metro Atlanta area by clicking here.

