Duval County voters may receive letter to update their signature

Registered voters in Duval County whose signatures have been on file for 10 years or more, expect to receive a form letter as a courtesy from the Supervisor of Elections.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan says the letter is part of a process to continually update voters' records. The letters are sent out in odd-numbered years when there are no scheduled elections to update voters' signatures that may change over time.

"It is a fact that many voter's signatures change over time," Hogan said in a news release. "Some of these changes are caused by advancing age, some because of an accident or health issue and some (mostly women) from a name change."

The letter is a courtesy notice to safeguard your vote, the release says. It does not mandate any action, but if you would like to update your signature, fill out the form, sign it and return it to the Supervisor of Elections office.

Florida law requires that voters who vote by mail must provide their signature to serve as their identification on a mail-in ballot. If the signature on the ballot does not match the signature on file, the ballot is sent to the Canvassing Board to make the final decision whether to accept or reject the ballot.

"Although the number of ballots rejected are a very small percent it is a big issue for us as we want every valid mail ballot to be counted," the release says. "Any action on your part regarding this notice is strictly up to you. If you believe your signature hasn’t changed, then dispose of the form as you see fit."