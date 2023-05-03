Duval County early voting starts Monday, March 6

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan has a few tips to make the process as easy as possible.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The ballot boxes in Duval County will open bright and early Monday.

Eighteen polling locations will open their doors at eight in the morning for early voting.

"We'll have six in 18 months, so we haven't been out of an election cycle for a year and a half," said Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan.

Hogan says it's been a steady stream of poll workers in and out of the elections headquarters, always training ahead of the next election.

Early voting starts this week and runs for two weeks through Sunday March, 19th.

About 20% of all voters took advantage of early voting in the November midterms, and Hogan is hoping many will consider the option.

"I think the safest place to vote is early voting," said Hogan. "If there is a problem, we have time to fix it. On Election Day, that's it."

While it's the first week of early voting, it's the last week for voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

A state law change reset the vote-by mail request list at the end of last year, meaning all voters had to submit a new request this year.

"There was a point in time where you could only request for the one coming up," said Hogan. "Then, they went to a year, then two years, then four years, now they're basically back to two years because it's after every general election."

Hogan says they mailed out ballots a few weeks ago, so if voters are expecting one in the mail, they should have received it already.

If not, they have until Saturday to request a vote by mail ballot.

His last reminder is to make sure that it gets mailed back as soon as possible, certainly not on Election Day.

"The mail ballot has to be in this office by 7 p.m. on Election Day," said Hogan. "It's not the post date."

Early voting runs every day, including weekends, through the 19th.

You don't have to vote at your assigned precinct - you can vote at any of the 18 throughout the county.

The following precincts will be open from 8-5 Monday through Friday and 10-6 Saturday and Sunday.

Argyle Branch Library 7973 Old Middleburg Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32222

Beaches Branch Library 600 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Bradham & Brooks Branch Library 1755 Edgewood Avenue West, Jacksonville, FL 32208

FSCJ – Deerwood Center 9911 Old Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Highlands Regional Library 1826 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Joseph Lee Community Center 5120 Perry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208

Legends Community Center 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208

Mandarin Branch Library 3330 Kori Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Murray Hill United Methodist Church 4101 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Oceanway Community Center 12215 Sago Avenue West, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Pablo Creek Regional Library 13295 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Regency Square Branch Library 9900 Regency Square Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225

San Marco Branch Library 1513 LaSalle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207

South Mandarin Branch Library 12125 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Southeast Regional Library 10599 Deerwood Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32256

University Park Branch Library 3435 University Boulevard North, Jacksonville, FL 32277

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library 6887 103rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210