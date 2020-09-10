Counting of mail-in ballots starts in St. Johns County

On Friday, machines started scanning thousands of mail-in ballots already received in St. Johns County.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Ballot counting started in St. Johns County Friday.

"Today in St. Johns County, we are having our opening day of canvassing of our vote-by-mail ballots, which means it's the very first day that we’ve begun opening and counting them," said St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes.

Volunteers opened ballots and machines scanned them. As of Thursday evening, Oakes said her office had received almost 21,000 mail-in ballots out of roughly 70,000 that had been mailed out so far. That’s double the amount sent out for any election she has worked.

And more people continue to request mail-in ballots in St. Johns County. Oakes said her office receives "800 to 1,000 requests daily!"

"It's all because of COVID," she said.

Oakes wanted to get these ballots counted now to have a smoother election day.

"We just started earlier because of the volume and the anticipated volume and the requests that continue to come it," she explained.

Oakes said that the votes are being tabulated, but no one can access those numbers until Election Day.

Elections volunteer Nancy DuPont opened envelopes Friday. She has worked one other election.

"The last election was a lot easier. This one we have so many mail-in ballots. We have thousands we are opening now," DuPont said.

She says everyone in the room is held accountable.

"You sign each batch you do so in case there are any questions, they know who to go back to," she said.

Oakes said her staff and volunteers have not encountered any irregularities.