Results of the Clay County Special Election

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After a day of voting, the preliminary results from the Clay County Special Election were made available shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The positions up for grabs included an Orange Park City Council seat and two Green Cove Springs City Council Seats.

Of 15,645 registered voters, there were 2,054 ballots counted, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office. Voter turnout was just over 13.13%

(Results below listed were last updated at 11 p.m. with all precincts reporting)

Orange Park City Council Seat 4

Susan Winnette Sandlin received 39.72% of the votes with 344 total votes.

Susana D. Thompson received 60.28% of the votes with 522 total votes.

Green Cove Springs City Council Seat 4

Kenneth Mudge received 29.49% of the votes with 343 total votes

Thomas Michael Smith received 70.51% of the votes with 820 total votes

Green Cove Springs City Council Seat 5