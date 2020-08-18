Republican candidates battle to be Clay County's next sheriff | Live Election Results

All candidates are Republican and whoever wins the primary will have to face a write-in candidate in November.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents are casting their votes for sheriff Tuesday night.

On the ballot is suspended Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, though the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that should he be re-elected, his suspension will remain unchanged pending an end to a criminal case against him.

Daniels was suspended following a lengthy sex scandal investigation that suggested Daniels used resources within the sheriff's office to aid in, and later hide, an affair he was having with an employee.

Other candidates on the ballot are as follows:

Francis Bourrie

Ben Carroll

Michelle Cook

Harold Rutledge

Mike Taylor

Catherine D. Webb