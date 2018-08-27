An endorsement from President Donald Trump helped propel Northeast Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis to the Republican nomination for Florida Governor.

NBC News and the Associated Press projects DeSantis will defeat Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in an extremely contentious GOP primary.

DeSantis has represented Florida's 6th district in the U.S. House since 2013, which includes parts of St Johns, Flagler, and Volusia counties.

In Congress, DeSantis is known as an outspoken member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and a frequent guest on Fox News.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, DeSantis said "I'm going to bring a philosophy that I do believe in limited government and I want to empower individuals rather than empower bureaucracy. But ultimately you've got to articulate where you want to take the state and how that's going to affect people's lives. That is really what the voters are going to be looking for."

DeSantis biggest river Putnam is a former congressman from the Sarasota area who has served the past eight years as Florida's Agriculture and Insurance Commissioner.

