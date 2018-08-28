JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan confirmed to First Coast News that some polling locations are experiencing ballot issues county-wide.

There have been complaints that the ballots are wider than the voting machine reader, causing the ballots to be rejected.

Hogan said test ballots worked, however, for some reason election day ballots are not. Republican, Democrat and Non-Partisan ballots are all affected.

First Coast News is in contact with the Supervisor of Elections and will have more from him shortly.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV