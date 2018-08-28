JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan confirmed to First Coast News that some polling locations are experiencing ballot issues county-wide.

There have been complaints that the ballots are wider than the tabulator, or voting machine reader, causing the ballots to be rejected.

Hogan said test ballots worked, however, for some reason election day ballots are not. Though the predominant complaint appears to be from non-partisan voters, Republican, Democrat voters are also affected.

All precincts have been notified.

Hogan said there are two solutions for voters who are impacted by the issue: They will be reissued a ballot upon rejection and any oversized ballot will be put into an emergency bin, which will be counted Tuesday night.

The polling worker will decide what is the best solution based on a case-by-case basis, Hogan said.

