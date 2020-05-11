Activist group holds protest to make sure candidate who wins presidency represents issues important to everyone

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee held the rally outside City Hall in downtown Jacksonville Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Wednesday night a local activist group held a rally centered around making sure whoever wins the presidency represents issues important to everyone.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee organized the protest outside City Hall in downtown Jacksonville. It was part of the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Oppression's National Day of Protest. Organizers demanded what they call the People's Mandate, focusing on issues like ending police brutality and more community involvement in policing.

Crowd chants “Donald Trump has got to go” pic.twitter.com/nJduTJbGTb — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 4, 2020

They also protested against voter intimidation. Michael Sampson, an organizer with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, said too often during elections we focus on the people running and not the issues at stake.

He said the best way to put these issues at the forefront is to exercise your rights and to protest.

"We understand that it's the community coming together, protesting, exercising the First Amendment right," Sampson said. "That is what creates change in Jacksonville. That's what created Jacksonville and the city turning blue," he said.