TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida voters on Tuesday will elect a U.S. senator, a new governor, three Cabinet members and several new members of Congress while deciding to support or approve 12 proposed changes to the state’s constitution.

Here’s a look at the choices facing Florida on Election Day.

GOVERNOR

Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is facing Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in one of the closest watched — and improbable — governor races in the country. Both began the year as underdogs against better-known and better-funded opponents.

DeSantis built his name recognition with more than 100 appearances on Fox News, then won the primary over Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam by 20 points based mostly on President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Gillum shocked political observers by winning the primary in a crowded field. Of the five major candidates, he spent the least and had little presence on television.

DeSantis has run a largely negative campaign, accusing Gillum of corruption and being a failed mayor. Trump visited Florida twice in the final six days of the election to help build turnout for DeSantis.

Gillum has run a largely positive campaign, rarely mentioning DeSantis while promising to expand health care, protect the environment and raise corporate taxes to boost education spending. Former President Barack Obama and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned for him in the final week before the election.

U.S. SENATE

Republican Gov. Rick Scott is challenging three-term Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

It is Nelson’s toughest election year since winning office in 2000. Scott, who can’t seek re-election because of term limits, had pumped more than $60 million of his own money into the campaign heading into the final week of the race.

It’s been a largely negative campaign, with Scott depicting Nelson as a confused, empty-suit politician who has achieved little in his time in Washington. Nelson has criticized Scott as an untrustworthy Trump supporter who has used the governor’s office to increase his wealth.

Polls have showed a tight race, and if Scott beats Nelson, there’s almost no chance Democrats can regain control of the Senate.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican Ashley Moody and Democratic state Rep. Sean Shaw face off in the race to replace Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi. Moody is a former judge and federal prosecutor from the Tampa area who has criticized Shaw’s lack of experience in the courtroom. Shaw would be Florida’s first black attorney general. The 40-year-old from Tampa is the son of the late state Supreme Court Justice Leander Shaw. He campaigned as a consumer advocate and called for new gun restrictions.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Republican Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is hoping to keep the seat he was appointed to fill when Republican CFO Jeff Atwater left office early. He is being challenged by former Democratic Sen. Jeremy Ring. Patronis served eight years in the state House before being appointed by Scott to the board that regulates the state’s utilities. He was appointed chief financial officer in June 2017. Ring is a former Yahoo executive from Broward County. He served in the state Senate from 2006 to 2016.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Republican state Rep. Matt Caldwell faces Democratic lobbyist and lawyer Nikki Fried in the race to replace Putnam. Caldwell is a real estate appraiser and seventh generation Floridian who served as chairman of the House Government Accountability Committee. He served eight years in the House. Fried based a large part of her campaign advocating for the medical marijuana industry and criticizing the state’s implementation of a constitutional amendment approved by voters that allows medical use of marijuana in Florida. Fried would be the first woman elected as Florida agriculture commissioner.

CONGRESS

Florida will elect at least four new members of Congress. DeSantis gave up his seat to run for governor and Republican U.S. Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Tom Rooney and Dennis Ross are retiring. Several incumbents are also facing competitive challenges.

Perhaps the best chance Democrats have of flipping a Republican seat is the District 27 seat now held by Ros-Lehtinen. Democrat Donna Shalala served as President Bill Clinton’s Health and Human Services secretary and as University of Miami president. Republican Maria Elvira Salazar is a television journalist who worked for Spanish language networks.

