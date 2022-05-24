County-by-county election results for Georgia primary runoff

11Alive is tracking election results, including how each county voted in our interactive map below.

The runoff from Georgia's Primary Election is Tuesday, June 21, and voters will head to the polls once again. This time, they will choose between the top two candidates who advanced from the May 24 primary.

Winners from the runoff will appear on the ballot in the 2022 general election this November, which will be closely watched on the national stge. Georgia is now a pivotal swing state, and as such, Peach State voters carry a lot of responsibility with them to the polls.

On the Republican side, voters will decide who will be their candidate to advance in the races for Georgia’s 6th and 7th Congressional districts. The top two Democratic candidates will also face off in several races, including those for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and the insurance and labor commissioners.

Voting precincts across the state are open until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Once polls close, results will be tabulated and reported by the Secretary of State's Office.

