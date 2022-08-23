2022 Florida Primary Election Guide | Here's what's on the ballot in your county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)
It's officially election season across the First Coast, and depending on where you live, you could potentially be voting in quite a few races.
You may be voting for a new sheriff, judge, school board member or deciding to retain local incumbents.
The Primary Election is held 11 weeks before the General Election for purposes of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the General Election to fill a national, state, county or district office.
Here's a comprehensive guide to the 2022 general election and voting in Florida and Georgia.
Important Dates:
Primary Election: Aug. 23, 2022
General Election: Nov. 8, 2022
Poll Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. *If you're in line at 7 p.m. you're legally allowed to cast your ballot. These hours may vary for early voting.
How can I register to vote?
Florida makes it fairly easy to register to vote online. You can do that here.
In Georgia, there is a similar process. You can find information here.
Not sure if you're registered to vote already? You can check here to check in Florida, and here to check in Georgia.
Florida Races
Federal Offices in Florida
Federal Offices United States Senator (1 seat)
A Democratic Party primary will determine which Democratic candidate will run in the state's general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Val Demings, Ricardo De La Fuente, Brian Rush, and William Sanchez are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Florida on Aug. 23, 2022.
Heading into the election, the incumbent is Marco Rubio (R), who was first elected in 2010.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Rubio.
United States Representative (All districts)
These races will vary depending on what district you live in.
- To find your district, first click here.
- Then, click here to find out whose running in the district you live in.
State Offices in Florida
Governor
Charlie Crist, Cadance Daniel, Nikki Fried, and Robert Willis are running in the Democratic primary election for Governor of Florida on Aug. 23, 2022. The winner will face off against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who is running for re-election.
Attorney General
Incumbent Ashley B. Moody is running in the general election for Attorney General of Florida on November 8, 2022.
Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis, and Daniel Uhlfelder are running in the Democratic primary for Attorney General of Florida on August 23, 2022.
Chief Financial Officer
Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis will face off against Democrat Adam Hattersley. There won't be a primary race.
Commissioner of Agriculture
Nikki Fried is leaving the Florida commissioner of agriculture seat to run for governor. Democratic primary candidates include Naomi Blemur, Jacques Rene Gaillot, Jr. and Ryan Morales. Republican primary candidates are James Shaw and Wilton Simpson.
RELATED: Hundreds of thousands of voter cards in Jacksonville not sent due to redistricting lawsuits
County-by-County
Baker County
School Board, District 2 (non-partisan race)
- Jack Baker Jr.
- James M. Curry II
School Board, District 4 (non-partisan race)
- Jody Anderson
- Mandi Canaday
- Diana L. Chance
- Michele Hodges
- Paul A. Scammacca
County Commission, District 2 (partisan race)
- Jimmy Anderson, REP (incumbent)
- Ricky Horne, REP
County Commission, District 4 (partisan race)
- James G. Bennett, REP (incumbent)
- Betty Sue Center
- REP Eric Hair, REP
Baker County
Bradford County:
Locally, there are primary races for County Commissioner District 2, County Commissioner District 4, Circuit Judge for 8th Judicial Circuit - Group 12, School Board District 5, Starke City Commissioner District 1 and Starke City Commissioner District 5.
Click here for a sample ballot of races taking place in Bradford with their respective candidates.
Bradford County
Clay County:
There are two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4.
There are also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
In addition, there are several Clay Soil and Water Conservation District Seat races and various CCD seats.
Clay County
Columbia County:
County Commission District 4
- Everett Phillips
- Toby Witt
School Board District 5
- Zaccheus Paulk
- Hunter Peeler
- Elizabeth Porter
Candidates in the other Columbia County races are running unopposed.
Columbia County
Duval County:
Jacksonville Sheriff (special election)
- LaKesha Burton
- Wayne Clark
- Tony Cummings
- Ken Jefferson
- T.K. Waters
Jacksonville City Council District 7 (special election)
- Reggie Gaffney Jr.
- Nahshon Nicks
- Kim Pryor
- Kimberly Scott
- Charles Barr
- Karen Goins
Duval Soil and Water Conservation District Group 3
- Eugene Ford III
- Demetris Harrison
Duval Soil and Water Conservation District Group 5
- Ray Deacon Jr.
- Bryson Kade Morgan
Duval County
Nassau County
County Commission District 2
- Aaron Bell
- A.M. "Hupp" Huppman
County Commission District 4
- Thomas Ford
- Alyson McCullough
- George V. Spicer
Ocean Highway and Port Authority Member District 4
- Nate Bell
- Kyle Caswell
- Ray E. Nelson
School Board Member District 1
- Jamie Deonas
- Shannon Hogue
- Rick Pavelock
School Board Member District 3
- David T. Dew
- Curtis Gaus
- Albert J. Wagner
Nassau County
Putnam County
Board of County Commission, District 2
- Jeff Rawls
- Leota Wilkinson
- LaToya Anderson Robinson
- Carol Ann Williams
Board of County Commission, District 4
- Larry Harvey
- Douglas C. Hays
- Tom Williams
- Ronald Burckhard
Putnam County School Board, District 4
- Bud McInnis
- Linda A. Wagner
Putnam County School Board, District 5
- Phil Leary
- Kevin Whitlow
Putnam County
St. Johns County
State Senator – District
- Travis Hutson
- Gerry Jame
State Representative – District 20
- Luis Miguel
- Sherri Lane
County Judge – Group 2
- Alyssa Camper Shorstein
- Casey L. Woolsey
County Commissioner – District 2
- Sarah Arnold
- Nelson “Davy” Cline
- Johnny Coe Counts
- Chuck Labanowski
- LaShawnda L. Pinkney
County Commissioner – District 4
- Jeremiah Blocker
- Krista Keating-Joseph
School Board Member – District 1
- Racheal M. Hand
- Beverly Slough
- Nancy Tray
School Board Member – District 3
- Lauren Abell
- Rita Baldwin
- Jennifer Collins
- Douglas Anthony Russo
School Board Member – District 4
- Kelly Barrera
- Yvonne Lockbaum
City of St. Augustine – Seat 3 - Mayor
- Noah Douglas Kowieski
- Tim Miscovich
- Nancy Sikes-Kline
St. Johns County
Union County
Union County
Georgia’s primary elections was Tuesday, June 21
Georgia Races
Federal Offices in Georgia
Federal Offices United States Senator (1 seat)
Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D), Herschel Walker (R), and Chase Oliver (L) are running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. Georgia voters will elect one senator in the general election on November 8, 2022.
U.S. House of Representatives
The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Georgia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. Voters will elect 14 candidates to serve in the U.S. House, one from each of the state's 14 U.S. House districts. Click here for a list of candidates by district.
State Offices in Georgia
Governor
Incumbent Brian Kemp will be running against Stacey Abrams, Shane Hazel, Elbert Bartell, and President Boddie in the general election for Governor of Georgia on Nov. 8, 2022.
Stacey Abrams advanced from the Democratic primary for Governor of Georgia on May 24, 2022.
Shane Hazel is Libertarian, Elbert Bartell is an Independent and President Boddie is an Independent write-in.
Attorney General
Incumbent Chris Carr, Jen Jordan, and Martin Cowen are running in the general election for Attorney General of Georgia on November 8, 2022.
Georgia House of Representatives
The Georgia House of Representatives is one of 88 state legislative chambers holding elections in 2022. There are 99 chambers throughout the country. Click here for a full list of races broken down by district.
Other executive offices are up for election in Georgia in 2022: