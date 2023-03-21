Jacksonville City Council Election Results - March 21

If no candidate wins a majority, then the General Election on May 16 serves as a runoff between the top two winners regardless of party affiliation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The polls are closed and the results are rolling in for Jacksonville City Council races.

Read about the candidates in our Duval County - Election Guide 2023

Below you can find live results of each Jacksonville City Council race.

Jacksonville City Council, District 1

Ken Amaro will win the seat for Jacksonville City Council, District 1.

City Council, Dist. 2

There will be a May runoff between Mike Gay and Lindsey Brock.

City Council, Dist. 3

Will Lahnen, REP, is the winner.

City Council, Dist. 5

Joe Carlucci, REP, is the winner.

City Council, Dist. 6

Michael Boylan, REP, wins.

City Council, Dist. 7

There will be a May runoff between Joseph Hogan and Jimmy Peluso.

City Council, Dist. 8

There will be a May runoff between Reggie Gaffney Jr. and Tameka Gaines Holly.

City Council, Dist. 9

There will be a May runoff between Mike Muldoon and Tyrona Clark Murray

City Council, Dist. 10

Ju'Coby Pittman wins the race.

City Council, Dist. 11

There will be a May runoff between Raul Arias and Raymon Day.





City Council, Dist. 12

Rory Diamond, REP, is the winner of the race for District 12.

CC At-Large, Group 1

Terrance Freeman, REP, is the projected winner for Jacksonville City Council At-Large, Group 1.

City Council, Dist. 12

Randy White wins the race for Dist. 12

City Council, Dist. 14

There will be a May runoff between John Draper and Rahman Johnson.

CC At-Large, Group 2

Ron Salem is the winner of this race.

CC At Large, Group 5

There will be a runoff between Chris Miller and Charles Garrison.