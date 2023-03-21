Jacksonville City Council Election Results - March 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The polls are closed and the results are rolling in for Jacksonville City Council races.
If no candidate wins a majority, then the General Election on May 16 serves as a runoff between the top two winners regardless of party affiliation.
Read about the candidates in our Duval County - Election Guide 2023
Below you can find live results of each Jacksonville City Council race.
Jacksonville City Council, District 1
Ken Amaro will win the seat for Jacksonville City Council, District 1.
City Council, Dist. 2
There will be a May runoff between Mike Gay and Lindsey Brock.
City Council, Dist. 3
Will Lahnen, REP, is the winner.
City Council, Dist. 5
Joe Carlucci, REP, is the winner.
City Council, Dist. 6
Michael Boylan, REP, wins.
City Council, Dist. 7
There will be a May runoff between Joseph Hogan and Jimmy Peluso.
City Council, Dist. 8
There will be a May runoff between Reggie Gaffney Jr. and Tameka Gaines Holly.
City Council, Dist. 9
There will be a May runoff between Mike Muldoon and Tyrona Clark Murray
City Council, Dist. 10
Ju'Coby Pittman wins the race.
City Council, Dist. 11
There will be a May runoff between Raul Arias and Raymon Day.
City Council, Dist. 12
Rory Diamond, REP, is the winner of the race for District 12.
CC At-Large, Group 1
Terrance Freeman, REP, is the projected winner for Jacksonville City Council At-Large, Group 1.
City Council, Dist. 14
There will be a May runoff between John Draper and Rahman Johnson.
CC At-Large, Group 2
Ron Salem is the winner of this race.
CC At Large, Group 5
There will be a runoff between Chris Miller and Charles Garrison.