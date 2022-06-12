Education, taxation, and community services on the mind of Georgia voters during runoff election

One voter cast his ballot and then posted a video on social media telling others why It’s so important to come to the polls.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia will not only impact the state, but the country as the results will decide whether Democrats get an absolute majority in the Senate.

The candidates include Democratic Incumbent Senator Rafael Warnock Republican challenger football star Herschel Walker. Warnock beat Walker in the midterms by less than 40,000 votes.

The race is expected to be tight and polls close Tuesday night.

Education, taxation, and community services are just some of the issues that voters say impact their day to day life and many went to a polling place in St Marys to make sure their voice is heard

“I’ve got grandkids, hopefully more grandkids on the way and we want to make sure we give them a world that’s fit to live in," said Debbie Sober, a Georgia voter.

As a grandparent of school aged children, Debbie Sober is here to make sure that the next Georgia Senator elected is putting education first.

“Our education system is kinda messy right now… so we have to fix a lot of things and it’s only going to help if we get involved locally because as we know they things from top down are not working out for us little guys on the bottom," Sober said.

While she’s focused on education, other voters are here to make sure their tax dollars are going towards community services.

Michael Roberson is a local pastor and small business owner. After he cast his ballot he pulled out his phone and posted a video on social media telling others why It’s so important to come to the polls.

“We’re getting taxed, and our money is going everywhere else, less is coming back to the people, and we have quite a few people who are in need of things that I believe our government can aid with, and I don’t necessarily think we’re on the right track with that," Roberson said.