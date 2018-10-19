Early voting in St. Johns County begins next Wednesday, Oct. 24, allowing voters to cast their ballots before Election Day on Nov. 6.

There are seven early voting locations throughout the county. Voters are allowed to cast their ballots at these locations despite where they reside.

The locations are:

Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A., Ste. 101, St. Augustine

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 US-1 S., St. Augustine

St. Johns Golf & Country Club, 205 St. Johns Golf Dr., St. Augustine

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A S., St. Augustine

Julington Creek Annex, 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach

W.E. Harris Community Center, 400 E. Harris St., Hastings

To learn more about what is on the ballot and see sample ballots, click here.

