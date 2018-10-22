Early voting starts Monday in several First Coast counties. You can head to the polls and cast your vote for the Midterm Elections if you're registered to vote in Duval, Bradford, Flagler and Alachua counties.

In Duval County, specifically, you can vote early at any voting site listed on the Supervisor of Elections website. All you have to do is bring a current photo and signature ID. You can also bring a sample ballot to help you through the process.

Early voting starts Wednesday in St. Johns, Putnam and Baker counties. On Friday, it starts in Nassau and Clay counties.

Early voting runs through November 4. Election Day is Nov. 6.

