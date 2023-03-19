Duval County - March 21 Election Guide 2023

Example video title will go here for this video

The biggest race in Duval County is the crowded race for mayor, with seven candidates vying for the position. Here's everything you need to know.

All city council seats are up for election at each unitary election year.

However, if no candidate for a position wins a majority, then the General Election on May 16 serves as a runoff between the top two winners regardless of party affiliation.

There are two elections in Duval County this year. The first election is March 21. Any candidate winning a majority of votes in the first election is elected.

Several candidates are also running uncontested, such as T.K Waters, who will become the next sheriff of Jacksonville.

The biggest race in Duval County is the crowded race for mayor , with seven candidates vying for the position.

With election season officially upon us, do you know who's running to represent you?

Secure ballot intake stations (drop boxes) are available inside each of the early voting locations listed here.

Anyone registered to vote in the State of Florida and living in Duval County may vote at any early voting site during early voting.

: Candidates for Mayor

Dr. Omega Allen is a native of Jacksonville and passionate about equity, justice, and overcoming disparity in all things for all people. She has served the citizens of Jacksonville in many capacities, but is currently a State Certified General Contractor.

Allen says she's running on ideals that align with honestly, accountability and transparency. As a non-party candidate, Allen says her administrative goal is to service the needs of the entire Jacksonville community.

Allen says, if elected, she will work with the superintendent to bring equity to our school system and work to ensure that there will be no educational facility deserts in the Jacksonville community. She says she will work closely with the sheriff to bring equity to all of Jacksonville through community policing, policy development, and diversity training for police officers to improve community relations.

LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is a Cuban-American small business owner, self-described 'political outsider' and mother.

Cumber wants to put Jacksonville first by reducing taxes on Jacksonville families and giving a voice to all Jacksonville residents. She says, as mayor, she will stand firmly with law enforcement to crack down on crime and fully fund our Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Cumber says she will work to make smarter and more efficient investments in our infrastructure and audit how our tax dollars are spent.

She says she supports and will defend the freedom of parents to select the best educational environment for their children, and under her leadership, Jacksonville will be the most school-choice-friendly city in Florida.

Daniel Davis grew up on the Westside and was previously the executive director of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. He also served on the Jacksonville City Council and was elected President of the Council in 2007.

Daniels served for four years in the State House of Representatives representing District 15, which encompasses parts of Duval County.

Daniels advocates for conservative values that work, which include fighting to lower taxes, adding police to the streets, strengthening public safety and improving infrastructure.

He believes in putting our children first and improving public education, expanding after school programs and enhancing parks and outdoor facilities.

Donna Deegan is a Jacksonville native and former television news anchor. She is also a philanthropist, author and marathoner. Deegan is the founder of The DONNA Foundation and created 26.2 with DONNA.

Deegan says if elected, she will make infrastructure a priority. Specifically, she says she will focus on the city's oldest neighborhoods that "have been left far behind when it comes to new infrastructure projects."

She says she plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis by requiring new developments to include a percentage of workforce housing, among other initiatives.

Deegan also plans to improve Jacksonville's Downtown with a cohesive, long-term vision that connects living spaces, businesses, parks, and public spaces alongside the St. Johns River. She says this will create a thriving downtown will lift our entire local economy.

Council Member Al Ferraro is a small business owner, Al started Ferraro Lawn Service in 1986. Elected to serve on the City Council in 2015, Council Member Ferraro was subsequently re-elected in 2019.

As Jacksonville’s next mayor, Ferraro says he will not stray from the principles that make him so respected by the people he serves in District 2. He will eliminate wasteful spending, provide law enforcement the tools they need to combat crime, and ensure that the City of Jacksonville’s government is transparent and accountable to the people.

Ferraro is against reducing the Sheriff’s budget and previously worked to submit the legislation that removed gambling centers from our city.

Ferraro rejects the idea that we should tear down our Confederate and other historical monuments and markers. Instead, he believes that we should preserve our history. He also says he will stand for strong, Christian values and empower families and churches to exercise their God given freedoms.

Former State Senator Audrey Gibson was first elected to the Florida State Legislature in 2002 as a house representative and served in that capacity until 2010. In 2011, she was elected to the Florida State Senate, representing Senate District 6

As mayor, she says she will make our city's budget a priority. She says our budget should reflect our priorities for every community, in every neighborhood, down to the block.

She says city business partnerships should be focused on what is the absolute best return on investment for taxpayers and that economic growth and job creation should be prioritized.

Gibson believes the best way to fight crime is via partnerships focused on prevention, intervention and mental health.

Brian Griffin believes that adding additional streetlights in Jacksonville can help reduce crime and hit-and-runs. He wants to turn every intersection into roundabout in high crime areas and saturate the street with speed bumps to reduce traffic flow.

He says as mayor, he would never defund the police but would move the Internal Affairs offices out of JSO headquarters to "avoid intimidation."

Griffin wants to create incentives that would help solve the affordable housing crisis by buying enough land for 100 affordable homes using a specific process. He says this process could be repeated if successful.

Griffin wants public schools brought up to higher standards.

Frank Keasler, REP

Frank Keasler was born in Jacksonville. His career experience includes working as a business consultant. Keasler has been affiliated with the Church of 1122 and Mission House.

Keasler proposes revolutionizing law enforcement so that Jacksonville becomes a national model for first responders.

Keasler says we must deal with what we've neglected for 50 years in terms of infrastructure, specifically in Northwest Jacksonville. He says that from a resiliency standpoint, that is a key area that needs attention.