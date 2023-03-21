Duval County: Election Day Results - March 21

The biggest race in Jacksonville is the crowded race for mayor, with seven candidates vying for the position. Live results will be reported here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The polls in Duval County opened bright and early Tuesday morning as seven candidates eagerly await the results in the crowded race for Jacksonville's next mayor.

If no candidate wins a majority, then the General Election on May 16 serves as a runoff between the top two winners regardless of party affiliation.

In addition to the mayor's race, all city council seats are up for election and the office of the property appraiser.

You can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your precinct by clicking here.

Read about the candidates in our Duval County - Election Guide 2023

Below you can find live results of each race as they begin to be reported. This should begin around 7 p.m.

Mayoral Race

Omega Allen, NPA

LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, REP

Daniel Davis, REP

Donna Deegan, DEM

Al Ferraro, REP

Audrey Gibson, DEM

Brian Griffin, NPA

Frank Keasler, REP

Property Appraiser

Danny Becton, REP

Jason Fischer, REP

Joyce Morgan, DEM

City Council, Dist. 1

Ken Amaro, REP

Alton McGriff, Jr., DEM

City Council, Dist. 2

Lindsey Brock, REP

Jennifer Casey, REP

Mike Gay, REP

City Council, Dist. 3

Natalie Alden, REP

Will Lahnen, REP

City Council, Dist. 5

Joe Carlucci, REP

Morgan Roberts, REP

City Council, Dist. 6

Michael Boylan, REP

Tom Harris, REP

City Council, Dist. 7

Joseph Hogan, REP

Parrish King, NPA

Jimmy Peluso, DEM

John Phillips, DEM

Kim Pryor, DEM

City Council, Dist. 8

Charles "Scooter" Barr, REP

Reggie Gaffney Jr, DEM

Tameka Gaines Holly, DEM

Solomon Olopade, DEM

Ronald Tracy Robison, LPF

City Council, Dist. 9

Shanna Carter, DEM

Tyrona Clark-Murray, DEM

Celestine Mills, DEM

Mike Muldoon, REP

TaNita S Noisette-Woods, DEM

Kamren Stowers, DEM

City Council, Dist. 10

Vanessa Cullins Hopkins, DEM

Keshan Gainey Chambliss, DEM

Brian M Hicks, WRI

Kim Stephens Perry, DEM

Ju'Coby Pittman, DEM

City Council, Dist. 11

Raul Arias, REP

Norman Brewer, REP

Ramon Day, DEM

City Council, Dist. 12

Johnny Causey "JC" DEM

Tammyette Thomas, DEM

Randy White, REP

Rory Diamond, REP

City Council, Dist. 14

John Draper, REP

Alberta Hipps, REP

Rahman Johnson, DEM

City Council At-Large, Group 1

Terrance Freeman, REP

Eric Parker, LPF

City Council At-Large, Group 2

Joshua Hicks, DEM

Ron Salem, REP

CC At Large, Group 5

Reginald Blount, K REP

Charles Garrison, DEM

Jack Meeks, NPA

Chris Miller, REP

Nicks Nahshon, DEM

Jerry "Tub" Rorabaugh, REP