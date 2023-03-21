Duval County: Election Day Results - March 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The polls in Duval County opened bright and early Tuesday morning as seven candidates eagerly await the results in the crowded race for Jacksonville's next mayor.
If no candidate wins a majority, then the General Election on May 16 serves as a runoff between the top two winners regardless of party affiliation.
In addition to the mayor's race, all city council seats are up for election and the office of the property appraiser.
- You can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your precinct by clicking here.
- Read about the candidates in our Duval County - Election Guide 2023
Below you can find live results of each race as they begin to be reported. This should begin around 7 p.m.
Mayoral Race
- Omega Allen, NPA
- LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, REP
- Daniel Davis, REP
- Donna Deegan, DEM
- Al Ferraro, REP
- Audrey Gibson, DEM
- Brian Griffin, NPA
- Frank Keasler, REP
Property Appraiser
- Danny Becton, REP
- Jason Fischer, REP
- Joyce Morgan, DEM
City Council, Dist. 1
- Ken Amaro, REP
- Alton McGriff, Jr., DEM
City Council, Dist. 2
- Lindsey Brock, REP
- Jennifer Casey, REP
- Mike Gay, REP
City Council, Dist. 3
- Natalie Alden, REP
- Will Lahnen, REP
City Council, Dist. 5
- Joe Carlucci, REP
- Morgan Roberts, REP
City Council, Dist. 6
- Michael Boylan, REP
- Tom Harris, REP
City Council, Dist. 7
- Joseph Hogan, REP
- Parrish King, NPA
- Jimmy Peluso, DEM
- John Phillips, DEM
- Kim Pryor, DEM
City Council, Dist. 8
- Charles "Scooter" Barr, REP
- Reggie Gaffney Jr, DEM
- Tameka Gaines Holly, DEM
- Solomon Olopade, DEM
- Ronald Tracy Robison, LPF
City Council, Dist. 9
- Shanna Carter, DEM
- Tyrona Clark-Murray, DEM
- Celestine Mills, DEM
- Mike Muldoon, REP
- TaNita S Noisette-Woods, DEM
- Kamren Stowers, DEM
City Council, Dist. 10
- Vanessa Cullins Hopkins, DEM
- Keshan Gainey Chambliss, DEM
- Brian M Hicks, WRI
- Kim Stephens Perry, DEM
- Ju'Coby Pittman, DEM
City Council, Dist. 11
- Raul Arias, REP
- Norman Brewer, REP
- Ramon Day, DEM
City Council, Dist. 12
- Johnny Causey "JC" DEM
- Tammyette Thomas, DEM
- Randy White, REP
- Rory Diamond, REP
City Council, Dist. 14
- John Draper, REP
- Alberta Hipps, REP
- Rahman Johnson, DEM
City Council At-Large, Group 1
- Terrance Freeman, REP
- Eric Parker, LPF
City Council At-Large, Group 2
- Joshua Hicks, DEM
- Ron Salem, REP
CC At Large, Group 5
- Reginald Blount, K REP
- Charles Garrison, DEM
- Jack Meeks, NPA
- Chris Miller, REP
- Nicks Nahshon, DEM
- Jerry "Tub" Rorabaugh, REP
