Here are the members of Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan's executive team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With just a few weeks away from taking office and making history in becoming Jacksonville's first female mayor, Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan introduced members of her leadership team in a press conference held Wednesday.

Erica Connor: Executive Assistant

Pat McCollough: Chief of Staff

Karen Bowling: Chief Administration Officer

Phillip Perry: Chief Communications Officer

Melissa Ross: Director of Strategic Initiatives & Liaison to the Press

Dr. Joshi: Chief Health Officer

Lakesha Burton: Chief of Public Safety

Dr. Parvez Ahmed: Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Anna Brosche: Chief Financial Officer

Mike Weinstein: Interim Chief Financial Officer

Ed Randolph: Director of Economic Development

Jason Gabriel: Chair of the Qualification Review Committee

Interim General Counsel: Bob Rhodes

"This exciting team of leaders from across the political spectrum represents the culture of collaboration that we intend to create at City Hall,” Deegan said in a news release. “They have spent their careers solving problems, thinking outside the box, and engaging the public. I can’t wait to work with them to bring positive change to Jacksonville.”