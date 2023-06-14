Here are the members of Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan's executive team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With just a few weeks away from taking office and making history in becoming Jacksonville's first female mayor, Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan introduced members of her leadership team in a press conference held Wednesday.
Deegan's executive team includes:
Erica Connor: Executive Assistant
- Erica Connor is a former practicing attorney, law school counselor and legal recruiter, with experience managing local and state political campaigns.
Pat McCollough: Chief of Staff
- Pat McCollough is a Transition Advisor and managed Mayor-Elect Deegan’s campaign. She is a retired U.S. Marine Sergeant Major. She has also led regional, state and national public health, political, organizing, and advocacy campaigns.
Karen Bowling: Chief Administration Officer
- Karen Bowling is the Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of North Florida. She previously served as the Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Jacksonville, CEO of an urgent care clinic network, and as a healthcare executive.
Phillip Perry: Chief Communications Officer
- Phillip Perry is a Transition Advisor and led communications for Mayor-Elect Deegan’s campaign. He has provided strategic communications counsel to national nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies, and political campaigns at all levels.
Melissa Ross: Director of Strategic Initiatives & Liaison to the Press
- Melissa Ross is the host of “First Coast Connect” and co-host of “The Florida Roundup.” Beyond her time as an award-winning radio host, she has been a television anchor, reporter, and executive producer.
Dr. Joshi: Chief Health Officer
- Dr. Joshi is an allergist and immunologist who has previously served as President of the Duval County Medical Society and several more local and state medical associations.
Lakesha Burton: Chief of Public Safety
- Lakesha Burton is the Crime & Safety analyst for WJXT4. Previously, she was a candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff and served for 24 years in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office rising to the rank of Assistant Chief.
Dr. Parvez Ahmed: Director of Diversity and Inclusion
- Dr. Ahmed is a Professor of Finance at the University of North Florida and two-term member of the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission. Parvez is also a member of the Museum of Science & History board.
Anna Brosche: Chief Financial Officer
- Anna Brosche is the Relationship Partner at BDO Alliance. Before that, she managed a 40-person local CPA firm. Brosche previously served as Jacksonville City Council President and was a candidate for mayor.
Mike Weinstein: Interim Chief Financial Officer
- Mike Weinstein will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until October 2023. He is the CEO of Kids Hope Alliance. He has previously served as the City of Jacksonville’s Chief Financial Officer for multiple mayoral administrations and also as a State Representative.
Ed Randolph: Director of Economic Development
- Currently, Ed Randolph is the Director of Economic Development for JEA and previously served as the City of Jacksonville’s Director of Business Development.
Jason Gabriel: Chair of the Qualification Review Committee
- Jason Gabriel will serve as Chair of the Qualification Review Committee as it evaluates new general counsel candidates.
Interim General Counsel: Bob Rhodes
- Bob Rhodes has served as an executive and general counsel for multiple companies. He has also advised the State of Florida on growth management, planning and property rights. On the local level, Rhodes has chaired numerous boards focused on downtown and economic development.
"This exciting team of leaders from across the political spectrum represents the culture of collaboration that we intend to create at City Hall,” Deegan said in a news release. “They have spent their careers solving problems, thinking outside the box, and engaging the public. I can’t wait to work with them to bring positive change to Jacksonville.”