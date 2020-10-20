'Down to the wire:' UNF survey shows a single point difference between presidential candidates with election two weeks away

The Public Opinion Research Lab poll shows former Vice-President Joe Biden with a 1% advantage over President Donald Trump among respondents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Political observers widely agree neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice-President Joe Biden can win the White House without winning Florida this year. Neither should be relieved by the results of a recent survey that shows the margin between them is razor-thin in the Sunshine State.

The poll, by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows Biden leading by just one point in a 48-47% toss-up. That’s well below the survey’s margin of error, which is plus or minus 3.3%.

“While some polls have shown Biden with a big lead in Florida and other key states, we made an effort to capture hard-to-reach voters and our results suggest that it might be a long night on November 3rd,” said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and associate professor of political science. “This is Florida, and elections are never easy here, I expect this race to come down to the wire.”

The poll showed President Trump’s job approval is polarized but closely split. Among likely voters, 47% approve of his performance, while 49% disapprove.

Just a quarter of those surveyed said they plan to vote in person on election day, with 29% saying they’d go early to vote. Forty-three percent said they would vote by mail with 25% saying they’ve already sent in their ballot.