Donna Deegan, John Rutherford face off in debate for fourth congressional district seat in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Wednesday night, the two candidates running for the fourth congressional district seat in Florida will face off in the first and only debate. Incumbent Republican Congressman John Rutherford is running against Democrat Donna Deegan.

Some may know, Donna Deegan is a former news anchor at First Coast News, and her husband, Time Deegan, is FCN's chief meteorologist.

Both candidates are prominent people on the First Coast. Congressman Rutherford served as the sheriff of Jacksonville for 12 years. Donna Deegan is a former news anchor and the founder of The DONNA Marathon to benefit breast cancer.

Dr. Mike Binder, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of North Florida, said he expects the candidates to touch on a variety of topics at the debate.

Healthcare is a big topic Binder expects. It has been a hallmark issue for Deegan, a three-time cancer survivor who started a foundation to provide financial help to those with breast cancer. Binder said it's an overall talking point for Democrats, specifically related to the Affordable Care Act.

Binder expects Rutherford to talk about his background in Jacksonville, his time in law enforcement and focus on jobs and the economy.

Binder said it wouldn't be 2020 without discussing COVID-19 and its overall effects also. In a pretty red district, Binder said the latest poll out from UNF last week has Deegan trailing Rutherford by 19 points.

"It’s a monumental climb for a Democrat to win this district and absent something absolutely crazy happening, but it is 2020 so anything could happen, but I would expect Rutherford to relatively easily win reelection," Binder said.

Another topic to expect, the environment. This district includes three coastal communities all starting to feel the impacts of climate change.