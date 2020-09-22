What you need to know ahead of Election Day

Some ballots will be pages long and filled with complex amendment and initiative language.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The November election is just around the corner. In some First Coast counties, those who requested a vote-by-mail ballot will receive them in just a few days.

Voters are not only electing a president and members of Congress this November. They’ll also decide on state amendments and local initiatives, mayors and superintendents.

Some ballots will be pages long.

“I would hate to hear a voter say the first time they saw the ballot was in the voting booth," Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless said.

So how do you prepare?

Start with a sample ballot. Your local elections office will put a sample ballot in the mail to voters not already voting by mail in the weeks ahead. On the Florida Division of Elections website, voters can check their registration and view a sample ballot specific to their precinct.

Look-up candidates and read their platforms. Study the amendments and see our voter guides available for Florida and Georgia.

A tip from the Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless, mark a sample ballot and bring it into the polling place to use as a guide. Only markings on the official ballot count, but planning ahead of time can help reduce your time voting.