What you need to know ahead of Election Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The November election is just around the corner. In some First Coast counties, those who requested a vote-by-mail ballot will receive them in just a few days.
Voters are not only electing a president and members of Congress this November. They’ll also decide on state amendments and local initiatives, mayors and superintendents.
Some ballots will be pages long.
“I would hate to hear a voter say the first time they saw the ballot was in the voting booth," Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless said.
So how do you prepare?
Start with a sample ballot. Your local elections office will put a sample ballot in the mail to voters not already voting by mail in the weeks ahead. On the Florida Division of Elections website, voters can check their registration and view a sample ballot specific to their precinct.
Look-up candidates and read their platforms. Study the amendments and see our voter guides available for Florida and Georgia.
A tip from the Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless, mark a sample ballot and bring it into the polling place to use as a guide. Only markings on the official ballot count, but planning ahead of time can help reduce your time voting.
"In your own timeframe, sit down and really investigate what's on the ballot," Chambless said.