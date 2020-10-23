Disputed ballots in Duval County can no longer be photographed or videotaped according to new restrictive rules

The ballot review process has been open to local media until Thursday, when the Duval County Canvassing Board voted to ban video and photography.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video and photography will be prohibited during the Duval County Canvassing Board’s review of questionable and rejected ballots, following a unanimous vote of the board Thursday.

The prohibition was approved over objections from Democratic Party lawyers and local media outlets, who pressed for greater transparency.

Florida’s ballot review process took center stage during the 2000 election when canvassing boards scrutinized thousands of ballots for hanging chads. It’s a process that’s always been open to Jacksonville media, and today TV, radio and newspaper reporters showed up today to challenge the ban.

But the three-member board – composed of Elections Supervisor Mike Hogan, County Judge Brent Shore, and City Councilmember Michael Boylan -- refused to budge.

The board argued it must protect personal information, including signatures that may be called into question. Board members did not explain why allowing media to record their review of unsigned ballots posed a concern. But city attorney Jason Teal said a blanket ban on photography would make things easier on the board – saying otherwise the board would have to “babysit” media.

“We’re not telling anyone they have to go, but they can’t videotape the canvassing board while ballots are being canvassed,” Teal said.

“So people can’t see the questionable ballots?” Channel 4 reporter Jim Piggot queried.

“People can come down and show up and observe if they want to,” replied Teal.

“There’s not enough room in this room for people to come and observe for themselves safely," a First Coast News reporter observed. "It’s a pandemic.”

The board meets in a training room at the Supervisor of Elections Office at the One Imeson location in North Jacksonville. There are designated, 10 socially distanced chairs for observers.