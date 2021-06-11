Watch: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Sarasota after receiving 13 new bills this week

On Wednesday, DeSantis received 13 bills from the Florida Legislature. The governor has until June 24 to act on them,

SARASOTA SPRINGS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference in Sarasota on Thursday.

He will be speaking at the Sarasota County Terrace Building located at 101 South Washington Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

You can watch that live here.

On Wednesday, DeSantis received 13 bills from the Florida Legislature.

The governor has until June 24, 2021, to act on these bills.

CS/CS/CS/SB 76 – Insurance

SB 794 – Independent Living Services

CS/CS/SB 1018 – Largemouth Bass

SB 7014 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

SB 7022 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/HB 311 – Public Records

HB 467 – Insurance Adjuster Examination Requirements

CS/HB 519 – Required Health Education Instruction

HB 827 – School District Funding

CS/HB 847 – Florida Postsecondary Academic Library Network

CS/CS/CS/HB 1069 – Public Records

CS/CS/HB 1349 – Assistance Programs

HB 7007 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

DeSantis signed two new state laws aimed to crack down on foreign influence and corporate espionage in Florida on Monday.

State leaders like House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, say Florida is a growing target for foreign agents who are interfering with our research at universities and institutions.

One law requires state agencies, colleges, and universities to disclose all foreign gifts of more than $50,000 and strengthens vetting of foreign applicants for research positions.

The second makes the penalties for anyone who attempts to steal trade secrets more severe.