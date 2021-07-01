BRADENTON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is set to speak Thursday morning in Bradenton.
The press conference is set for 10:30 a.m. ET and will be held at Tom Bennett Park.
Right now, it is not clear what Gov. DeSantis will be speaking about.
His visit to Bradenton comes one day after the Florida Department of Health reported a single-day record number of coronavirus cases for Jan. 5, adding 17,783 new cases of COVID-19.
So far this January, the state has reported 86,591 cases.
- Police: 4 dead after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
- Congress confirms Joe Biden wins the presidency
- What a 50-50 Senate means for $2,000 stimulus checks
- Florida leaders react as pro-Trump supporter stage insurrection at Capitol
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter