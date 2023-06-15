DeSantis gives final approval to record-setting Florida state budget

The governor used a budget-signing event in Fort Pierce to contrast Florida’s budget with financial conditions in other large states and the country.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a record-setting state budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which will start July 1.

The budget includes more than $1 billion for tax relief as well as about $4 billion for the acceleration of infrastructure projects, according to the governor. An additional $1.1 billion will go toward raises for teachers and instructional personnel.

DeSantis said increased funding will also go toward workforce education training, cancer research, affordable housing programs and environemental restoration.

Lawmakers passed a $117 billion spending plan last month after 60 tumultuous days fighting about abortion, immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, guns and teaching sexuality in schools. A Republican supermajority in both chambers left Democrats powerless to stop many of the issues on DeSantis’ agenda during the legislative session.

DeSantis has line-item veto power but did not immediately release a list of vetoes for the budget.

He used a budget-signing event in Fort Pierce to contrast Florida’s budget with financial conditions in other large states and the country.

“The state is in great shape. The state's going in a great direction. You're not going to see us have the type of problems that these other states have with fiscal insolvency, driving people away,” the governor said. “I mean our tax base is expanding, business investments (are) terrific. And of course, this budget is in fantastic shape.”