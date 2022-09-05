Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and State Sen. Manny Diaz joined the governor for the announcement and bill signing.

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday at the Freedom Tower in Miami he would be dedicating Nov. 7 as a state holiday honoring the "victims of Communism."

DeSantis signed HB 395 into law, which requires the governor to proclaim Nov. 7 every year as "Victims of Communism Day." The day would be observed in public schools. And, the new law requires high schoolers to learn in their government class about the "dangers of Communism," according to soon-to-be Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

Diaz, who is a current state senator, was unanimously confirmed in April as Florida's next education commissioner. He succeeds the previous commissioner, Richard Corcoran

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez says this legislation is in keeping with the "free state of Florida," where DeSantis and other lawmakers have passed legislation to ban Critical Race Theory and other "woke" ideologies in Florida schools.

One such bill recently signed into law, "Parental Rights in Education," bans classroom teaching on sexuality and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade. Critics of the controversial bill dubbed it "Don't Say Gay."

DeSantis also said Monday he would be approving $25 million in the state's budget to improve and restore the Freedom Tower. In November 2021, he announced the funds would be included in the budget and reaffirmed Florida stands with Cubans fighting for freedom.

The Freedom Tower has been dubbed the "Ellis Island" for many Cubans seeking refuge in the U.S.

Additionally, DeSantis signed SB 160, which renames several roads throughout the state after Cuban and Cuban American people who have made an impact in Florida. One street he highlighted is located in Tampa.