DeSantis 'favorably inclined' towards signing bill to raise golf cart driving age

The bill will raise the age to drive a golf cart in Florida from 14 to 16.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he is "favorably inclined" towards signing a bill that will raise the age to drive a golf cart to 16 years old.

The bill has passed the legislature and made its way to the governor's desk. DeSantis said he started reviewing the bill Tuesday.

"I think basically, you know, you're going to treat a golf cart -- a road-worthy golf cart -- like you would treat an automobile, and that's something that probably makes sense," he said.

Currently, golf carts can be driven by anyone 14 years old or older. The bill would raise the age to 16 and further requires that a person operating it to have a valid learner’s driver's license or driver's license.

A person who is 18 years of age or older would have to possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification. A violation of the law would include a noncriminal traffic infraction.

It was filed by Representative Cyndi Stevenson, who represents parts of St. Johns.

"As we adopt new options for mobility, safety regulations will also have to evolve," Stevenson previously told First Coast News. "We are seeing more people in the ER with serious avoidable injuries. This bill is a common-sense way to reduce pain, suffering, trips to the ER, and even loss of life. This is the kind of work the public expects us to do in Tallahassee."

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, golf carts can only be driven on designated public roads with speed limits no faster than 25 miles per hour.