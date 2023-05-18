x
Politics

DeSantis drops 'FL' from his Twitter handle in lead up to presidential campaign announcement

The governor is expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination Wednesday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is rebranding his Twitter account ahead of the anticipated announcement that he is running for president.

It's just in time for a Twitter conversation with Elon Musk, where NBC News reports he will launch is campaign. 

DeSantis's handle was previously @RonDeSantisFL, but he has dropped the abbreviation for his home state. His page is now simply @RonDeSantis.

He still holds his account where he tweets in his official capacity as mayor, @GovRonDeSantis. 

DeSantis' candidacy is timed to coincide with a filing with the Federal Election Commission to make his run official, as well as a gathering in Miami of some of his top donors, according to CBS News. Sources told the outlet an official announcement is likely to happen thereafter in the governor's Tampa Bay-area hometown of Dunedin, Florida.

The governor's political operation on Monday vacated the Florida Republican Party's headquarters and moved into a new office in Tallahassee, CBS News reported, which trigged a federal campaign law that requires DeSantis to register as a candidate within the next two weeks.

A video will likely be published while announcing his candidacy, followed by several events in states whose primary voters will select their party's nominee, according to The New York Times.

    

