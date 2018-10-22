James Call, Tallahassee Democrat

Ron DeSantis will not sit down Monday with the editorial board of the USA Today Network, Florida, which includes six state newspapers.

A spokesman for the campaign informed the group Monday morning DeSantis would not be attending the hour-long meeting in Tallahassee.

The campaign said a statement would be forthcoming, but by late afternoon nothing was sent.

DeSantis had agreed last week to the hour-long discussion with editors and readers of the six newspapers.

Gillum will meet with the editors next week, Oct. 31. The discussion will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

Sunday night, DeSantis and Gillum debated in Tampa at a CNN-sponsored event. Minutes before the broadcast the DeSantis campaign lashed out at the cable network as a “fake news” organization.

RELATED | Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum clash during Florida governor debate on CNN

CNN had reported a poll showing Gillum up by 12 points. The survey included an under-representation of GOP voters.

“This CNN survey is not worth the paper it is written on because the sample and weights do not reflect a Florida election,” said Stephen Lawson, spokesman for the DeSantis campaign.

Monday's cancellation came two days after President Donald J. Trump in a tweet of support for DeSantis referred to Tallahassee as one of the worst cities in the USA. In a subsequent tweet, Trump clarified he meant how the city is managed by Gillum and not a reference to the city itself.

A RealClear Politics average of polls since mid-September puts Gillum up by 3.7 points. RCP and the Cook Political Report rate the race a tossup.

Early voting began today in 32 counties. All 67 counties must offer early voting by Saturday.

© James Call, Tallahassee Democrat