Denise Lee, First Coast political icon, has died

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said, "Lee embodied what it means to be a public servant. She was a relentless fighter for what was best for the city."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is mourning the death of a First Coast political icon.

E. Denise Lee represented Northeast Florida on the Jacksonville City Council and in the Florida House of Representatives for more than 20 years.

In 1989, Lee and the councils two other Black members left a meeting in progress to protest racial discrimination. Then-Council president Tillie Fowler, later a US Congresswoman, had them arrested and returned to the meeting in handcuffs.

Most recently, Lee served on former Mayor Lenny Curry’s anti-blight committee. Her cause of death was not immediately known.