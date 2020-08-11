Democrats, Republicans on the First Coast react to Biden's projected win of the 2020 Presidential Election

Republican and Democratic parties on the First Coast share their reactions to Joe Biden's projected win of the presidential election.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Our "On Your Side" team spread out across the First Coast to get reactions from both sides of the political spectrum on former Vice President Joe Biden being projected the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

"I think it is a long time coming. All of us have been waiting since Tuesday night to know the ultimate result of this election,” said Daniel Henry, chairman of the Duval County Democratic Party.

Henry believes Biden will specifically be able to help out the First Coast.

"Florida, including Duval County, have been uniquely impacted by the coronavirus, by the recession, by millions of people not being able to have unemployment benefits,” Henry said.

Henry believes Biden will be able to bring the country back together and to help close the economic and racial divide.

Duval County went blue this year, and that hasn't happened since 1976. Henry says this sends a clear message.

"We chose a candidate, a messenger that would be able to bring this country together and ultimately, even though we didn't win this state, we won this country,” Henry said.

First Coast News reached out to local Republican parties on the First Coast as well.

The chairman of the Clay County GOP said he did not have a statement as of Saturday afternoon. He said he would speak later Saturday night. FCN called, emailed and messaged the St. Johns County GOP and haven’t heard back at the time this article was published.

The Duval GOP issued a statement saying the Republican Party of Duval County “echoes” the statement of the Republican National Committee Chairwoman.

That statement read in part “the media doesn’t decide who wins elections, voters do. In multiple states the margins are razor-thin with counting ongoing, several of which are headed for recounts … We need time to let the canvassing and certification process take place along with any investigations of irregularities or fraud play out.”

Candidates have two days to request a recount after results are certified.