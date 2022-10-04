Deaf couple announces lawsuit against Duval court; lawyer says they were refused marriage license

The lawsuit says the couple was denied a marriage license because they did not have an interpreter, but the court did not provide one.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A deaf couple who say they were discriminated against when they were denied a marriage license in Duval County are now suing the court, a filing submitted Tuesday says.

Ten years from the day they met, Joel Alfaro and Yusela Machado Silvente came to the Duval County Clerk of Circuit Court's office in October 2021 to get married.

In August 2022, they called the court to request their marriage license.

But according to their attorney John Phillips, the clerk of court denied Joel and Yusela the license.

They are both deaf, and according to Phillips, they were told that their marriage license could not be approved because they didn't have a sign language interpreter with them.

Documents show that the couple were told that they should bring a friend or family member to help interpret and weren't be provided an interpreter.

A lawsuit filed against the court and Clerk of Court Jody Phillips says that this is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and infringes on the couple's civil rights. It says the couple was "humiliated by the discriminatory treatment."

The lawsuit references that the right to marry is fundamental.

"As disappointed as they were to be turned away on their special day, the couple's sadness only deepened when they ran into much complications while making numerous attempts to figure out what they actually needed to do before they could say 'I do,'" Phillips wrote in a press release.

According to a complaint submitted to the court, Alfaro and Silvente have children together and being denied their marriage license has caused them the loss of tax benefits, inheritance rights, property rights, hospital access and more marriage benefits.