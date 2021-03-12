'Over my dead body' | David Perdue slams Abrams, Kemp in video announcing run for governor

The former senator will be looking to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the primary.

ATLANTA — David Perdue is officially running for governor of Georgia. Now the former senator has come forward with a video, revealing some of his policies moving forward - while slamming Stacey Abrams and leaders in his own party.

Taking to Twitter, Perdue made the official announcement for his gubernatorial bid. For the former senator, the run for governor comes as a response to Stacey Abrams tossing her proverbial hat into the ring.

"I'm running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia," Perdue said. "Make no mistake, Abrams will smile, lie and cheat to transform Georgia into her radical version of a state that would look more like California or New York."

Perdue will be facing off against fellow Republicans current Gov. Brian Kemp and Vernon Jones, who announced his run against Kemp in April.

"To fight back, we simply have to be united." Perdue said. "Unfortunately, today, we are divided. Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are to blame."

The former senator then turned his attention to what he hopes to accomplish if elected as Georgia's leader. First and foremost, Perdue wants to eliminate state income tax.

"My bold vision for our state is very simple." Perdue said. "Completely eliminate the state income tax. It's time. Make our cities and states safe again. Take charge of our schools. Put parents in charge, not the woke left."

Perdue finished his announcement by taking another jab at Abrams. The Democrat announced her candidacy for governor last week.