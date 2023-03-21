Daniel Davis, Donna Deegan headed for runoff in Jacksonville mayor's race

Daniel Davis and Donna Deegan will go head-to-head in a runoff for the next mayor of Jacksonville on May 16.

First there were seven, now there are two.

It appears that Daniel Davis and Donna Deegan will go head-to-head in a runoff for the next mayor of Jacksonville on May 16. No candidate received 50% of the vote on March 21

On election night, Deegan received 40% of the votes (with 90% reporting). Daniel Davis, the Republican front-runner, received 25% of the votes (with 90% reporting).

Davis grew up on the Westside and was previously the executive director of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. He also served on the Jacksonville City Council and was elected President of the Council in 2007.

Daniels advocates for conservative values that work, which include fighting to lower taxes, adding police to the streets, strengthening public safety and improving infrastructure.

Deegan is a Jacksonville native and former television news anchor for First Coast News. She is also a philanthropist, author and marathoner. Deegan is the founder of The DONNA Foundation and created 26.2 with DONNA.

Deegan says if elected, she will make infrastructure a priority. Specifically, she says she will focus on the city's oldest neighborhoods that "have been left far behind when it comes to new infrastructure projects."