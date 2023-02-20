Controversial Florida law: Two immigrants share opposing viewpoints on migrant relocation program

New legislation creates a migrant relocation program and allows migrants who've been processed by the federal government to be transported anywhere in the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Migrants' rights and border security are at the top of minds in Florida as more people discuss a new controversial law.

New legislation creates a migrant relocation program and allows migrants who've been processed by the federal government to be transported anywhere in the country. First Coast News spoke with two men who are both immigrants, but have very different viewpoints.

A Republican Congressman calls it a "service" for migrants to be transported to a sanctuary city. An immigration advocate describes the law as "trafficking."

The new Transportation of Inspected Unauthorized Aliens law puts $10 million toward creating the new migrant relocation program. It comes as the state faces legal challenges over the nearly 50 migrants Florida transported from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in the fall.

Florida Immigrant Coalition's Pierre Uwimana, who is originally from Rwanda, believes the new law will force migrants to be transported against their wills.

"They are seeking for safety," Uwimana said. "Their lives are in danger and that's why they are here. For me, I have seen it. I live with them on a day-to-day basis."

Florida State Representative Webster Barnaby, (R) District 29, emigrated from the UK and views the law differently.

"I believe that people that come here should obey the laws like I did," he said.

Barnaby says the transport program is voluntary. The word "voluntary" is not in the legislation. The legislation reads: “The Federal Government has failed to secure the nation’s borders.”

"Upon signing up, they agree to the terms of the transit to those immigration cities," Barnaby told First Coast News.

Uwimana fears people in the application process for seeking asylum will be "targeted."

"Their application is still being reviewed," he said. "So if you are in that kind of situation, this law is targeting you."

First Coast News asked for clarification from the governor's office on how the program will work, but has not heard back yet. First Coast News will be following up with them and will update this story with their response.