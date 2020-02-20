What needs to be done to lower our area's infant mortality rate?

This is the topic Congressman Al Lawson of District 5 discussed Thursday in Jacksonville. He sat down with CEO of the Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition Faye Johnson.

The Coalition's latest report reveals the infant mortality rate locally is slightly higher than it was the previous year. They report the rate increased from 7.3 to 7.9 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018.

The Coalition reports 147 babies died before their first birthday in 2018, which is the equivalent of eight classes of kindergarteners.

Lawson is on the Black Maternal Health Caucus in Congress. He says funding for groups like the Coalition is necessary to lower the infant mortality rate, something studies back up.

He's hopeful they'll be able to push funding through the Senate too.

"Those funds are really needed to save these children's lives," Lawson said. "In the Senate, they're always saying that 'we want to protect kids' and so forth and this is where it really starts. This is where the rubble really meets the road."

Healthy Start Coalition reports a mother’s health before the pregnancy and lack of family planning were trends across the infant deaths they reviewed.