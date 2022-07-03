Congressman calls for federal investigation of anti-Semitic flyers in Jacksonville, across state

Charlie Crist, United States congressman and Florida governor candidate, asked the FBI to investigate anti-Semitic incidents in Florida.

Representative Charlie Crist (D-FL-13) has penned a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for a federal investigation of anti-Semitic flyers that have been dispersed across the state of Florida.

The flyers were found in yards in Jacksonville, Miami, Coral Gables Orlando, Fort Pierce, Boca Raton and Vero Beach, according to Crist's letter.

Residents of the Osprey Pointe on Jacksonville's Southside reported finding anti-Semitic flyers inside of plastic bags full of rocks on their property last week.

In his letter, which is also addressed to United States Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, Crist cites reports of other incidents in the Miami Herald and on reporting from WPBF 25 News.

The Miami Herald wrote that homeowners in Coral Gables and Miami found flyers with pictures of Disney characters that said "Every single aspect of Disney's child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children." There were also messages accusing Jewish people of being behind immigration issues and gun control support, the Herald reported.