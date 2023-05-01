Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook will run for re-election in 2024

Cook is seeking a second term. She was first elected in 2020.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook will seek a second term in August 2024.

She filed to run Monday. So far, she is the only candidate.

Cook was elected in a special election after previous sheriff Darryl Daniels was arrested and subsequently removed by Gov. DeSantis.

She won the Republican nomination during the primary and ran unopposed.

Cook has worked in law enforcement for 31 years.

In a statement Monday, Cook called her time as sheriff "the honor of my life."