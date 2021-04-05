US Rep. Charlie Crist to make 'major announcement' Tuesday in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Representative Charlie Crist tweeted Saturday about a "major announcement" he will make early next week.
The announcement is expected to come Tuesday in St. Petersburg.
The former Florida attorney general and governor could be the first Democrat to officially announce a run for governor against incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, according to Politico.
If he does officially announce his run, he likely won't be the only one. Politico reports Democratic insiders are talking about U.S. Rep. Val Demings from Orlando running, as well as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Fried is the only state-level elected Democrat.
The Tampa Bay Times reports other potential candidates include state Senators Annette Taddeo and Randolph Bracy and state Representative Anna Esakmani.
Crist was Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011, but was elected to office as a Republican. He has been the Democratic U.S. Representative for FL-13 since 2016.
What other people are reading right now:
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter