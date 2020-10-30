Changes made to Duval County Canvassing Board after chair resigns

The board agreeing to reexamine some ballots after the former chair resigned. Judge Brent Shore stepped down October 29.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Changes, including more transparency after a tumultuous few days for the Duval County Canvassing Board.

The board agreeing to reexamine some ballots after the former chair resigned. Judge Brent Shore stepped down yesterday following revelations that he had posted political signs in his yard and made campaign donations – which is not allowed by state judicial code.

Also, the board allowing media cameras in during the ballot reviews – something they began prohibiting two weeks ago for the first time in county history

A new chair and new rules. The changes coming swiftly as ballots continue to pour into the election's office.

Meanwhile Outside of Judge Shore’s home in Atlantic Beach, a protest calling for the judge to also resign from his Duval County Court seat. One legal expert told the On Your Side team that the Judicial Qualifications Commission may be asked to look into the matter.

The canvassing board with Judge Gary Flower working Friday morning will rotate with two other Judges to oversee ballot issues.

City Councilman and canvassing board member Michael Boylan explained Friday's decision.