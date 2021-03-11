Update: Brunswick mayor's race heads to November runoff

The election that saw just 1,500 hundred votes cast in a city that has a population of roughly 16,000.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tuesday night's vote for Mayor in Brunswick is heading to a runoff.

The election that saw just 1,500 hundred votes cast in a city that has a population of roughly 16,000, according to the latest census data.

A roughly a 13% turnout.

Republican Ivan Figueroa claimed 20% of the vote, and Democrat Cosby Johnson got about twice that. However, because neither hit the needed 50%, they will face a second election Nov 30.

Here's additional information about both candidates.

Republican Ivan Figueroa

A 22-year resident of Georgia, Figueroa began as a member of the City Council of Johns Creek from 2006-2014. During those eight years, his campaign website says more than $15 million in improvements to roads, parks and public safety were implemented.



From 2010 until his retirement in 2020, he worked with municipal and county governments in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida on auditing and revenue project management.

His platform includes:

Extending success beyond Downtown to Glynn Ave, Community Road, and the Norwich Street Corridor

Converting Brunswick’s 300 abandoned properties into workforce housing – empowered by the land bank

Fixing citywide road flooding, which is impacting our neighborhoods, starting with College Park & Urbana / Perry Park

Implementing a plan to repave Brunswick’s sidewalk grid to improve pedestrian mobility

Improving public safety employee retention

Creating a citywide median landscape beautification and a road repaving / restriping program

Democrat Cosby Johnson

Cosby Johnson was born and raised in Brunswick. According to his campign website, he is a graduate of Brunswick High School and Valdosta State University.

After his graduation, he worked with elected officials on the federal, state and local levels for more than 10 years, Cosby focused on bringing economic development, education and healthcare for all Georgians.

Most recently, Cosby worked on passing HB 426, a bill that introduced hate crimes within the state, and HB 479, a bill which outlawed the practice of citizen’s arrest.

His platform includes: