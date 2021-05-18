Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp officially seeks re-election

His campaign confirmed with 11Alive he will run again to seek re-election in 2022.

ATLANTA — Brian Kemp is hoping to stick around for another term as Georgia's governor.

His campaign confirmed with 11Alive that will run again to seek re-election in 2022.

Tuesday morning, Kemp's camp sent out a statement where he said "with a "grassroots army spanning all 159 counties," his family is "IN THE FIGHT for 2022 to continue building a brighter, more prosperous future for our state."

The news comes just one day after Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan confirmed he wouldn't run for a second term, but would transition to helping build the future of the national Republican party in an organization called GOP 2.0.

"The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017," Duncan said in a statement Monday.

The political scene will also look different as the current leader of the state's capital city is not running again either. Earlier in the month, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the shocking announcement of her decision to not seek a second term.