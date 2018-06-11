Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and staff at the Duval County Supervisor of Election's Office were busy Monday night counting the absentee ballots they already received, and for people who did not vote early, businesses are giving all kinds of incentives to cast your ballot on Election Day.

"It's very important to make my voice and everybody's voice heard because every vote counts," said Paulina Bain, a YMCA Staff Member.

All of the YMCA locations on the First Coast are trying to make it easier for voters. They’re offering free childcare, even if you’re not a member, for two hours for children 2 years old and older so you can get out and vote.

"If you have kids and say, 'Oh I can't vote, I have no babysitter,' basically, there's no excuse," said Bain.

Uber is offering $10 off a one-way ride to the polls. Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides to and from the polls up to $5.

With 12 amendments on the ballot, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan encourages voters to read your sample ballot before you show up at your designated precinct.

"If you're voting and the first time looking at the ballot is in the polling room, you're going to hold people up," said Hogan.

Hogan said the best time to avoid a long wait is during the lull in the middle of the day.

"We have 199 sites, so we're not looking for real long lines, but we expect it to be a little bit longer because of the size of the ballot," said Hogan.

On Election Day, wait times will be available on the Duval County Supervisor of Election's Office website. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you can vote.

