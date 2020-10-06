'A perfect storm for violence:' Thousands sign petition to keep Republican National Convention out of Jacksonville

As of Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., almost 6,000 people have signed.

With multiple reports circling that Republicans have settled on Jacksonville as the new destination for Republican National Convention, thousands of people have signed a petition to keep the event out of the River City citing concerns over potential violence.

The petition, 'Keep Republican National Convention out of Jacksonville', urges the Mayor's Office and Jacksonville City Council to re-think the event.

"The damages incurred will take years to recover from... It is a fact this convention will bring with it the largest protests in the history of our country," the petition page says.

The petition goes on to say that even during the recent protests on the First Coast there were small riots, violence and destruction of property that occurred. With nation eyes on Jacksonville, the impacts could be far worse.

"It is a perfect storm for violence and destruction that has no benefit for the residents of Jacksonville."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has been an advocate for bringing the convention to the First Coast in August, saying the RNC would bring $100 million in economic impact.