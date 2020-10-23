Jacksonville husband, wife politically divided, yet stand united

A Jacksonville couple married 12 years have different visions for the nation's future. Mrs. Dunbar will vote for Biden and Mr. Dunbar is voting for President Trump.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The back and forth about policies and politics seen during Thursday night's presidential debate will continue in households across the United States. In the Dunbars' Jacksonville home, unlike many others, they're divided when it comes to who should lead the country.

Married for 12 years, Chip and Valecia Dunbar met in the ninth grade at North Marion High School in a small community in Citra, Fla., an area they say was visibly racially divided.

He grew up in a conservative household where working six days a week was the norm. Chip Dunbar proudly recalls starting his first job at just 8 years old.

"My parents owned a gas station for 35 years and we went to work every day and went to church on Sunday," he said. "So I've always had a work ethic."

He associates a strong work ethic with his political party. Chip Dunbar is a registered Republican who believes his values don't align with the Democratic party.



"They would rather give you a hand out rather than a hand up," he said with his wife sitting beside him. "That's just how I feel."

The two sat hand in hand during a conversation that, at times, got tense as they opened up about their political views.



"I feel bad for people who are misinformed," said Valecia Dunbar looking at her husband with a smile. "Because I feel that's the root cause of it. I think they are on a certain channel or a certain dial all day long that is designed to manipulate them."

"Is there anything that you could hear from your particular party that would make you say 'I'm not voting in this direction?'," I asked Chip Dunbar. He replied, "not at this point."

"I have no intention of having this party mindset," she said. "This divisive whatever you tell us to do kind of robotic reflex to being a part of a party. That's just not who I am and how I think."

She feels her husband and others who support President Donald Trump consume false and misleading information causing them to strictly vote along party lines.

"That goes both ways," argues Chip Dunbar, saying misinformation is being spewed on both sides of the isle. And a lot of it is going viral.

Facebook has spent billions revising its rules and safeguards but he says it appears that hasn't been enough.

"I look for examples," Valecia Dunbar said. "I search for information and knowledge and when you start to align yourself to the name and tag or logo or affiliation of something you lose your independence."

Valecia Dunbar considers herself somewhat of an independent and says she's voting for Joe Biden. But Chip Dunbar points out his wife is a registered Republican.

"I'm not voting Republican," she exclaimed. "That's just not happening."

Chip Dunbar, who voted early, has his mind made up. But watching protests on television that in some cases have turned violent across the country, he is now concerned about how people will react if Trump is reelected.

"This is going to give opportunists a big opportunity and excuse to..." he said before being interrupted by his wife.

"Ok and when the Klan's feel empowered or when the hate groups feel empowered, is that an opportunity for them as well,?" she asked.

"It goes both ways," he responded.

"And you're ok with the other way,?" she asked.

"No I'm not ok with any of it," he said. "Don't put me on the spot. We're on camera!"

The two then laughed while hand in hand and offered some advice regarding remaining civil amid unrest.